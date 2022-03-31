Sussex Travel: your morning update for Thursday, March 31

Delays of five minutes have been reported on Whyke Roundabout, Eastbound between the A27 Chichester Bypass and the Bognor Bridge roundabout. The average speed is five miles per hour.

On the other side of Chichester, slow traffic has been reported on the A27, eastbound before the fishbourne roundabout.

Moving towards Worthing, severe delays have been reported on Grove Lodge roundabout, westbound between the A27 Upper Brighton Road and the A27 Teign Walk. The average speed is five miles per hour.

Sussex travel

In Crabtree, reports have been filed of a deer on the road on the A281 near The Crabtree Pub. Traffic appears to be coping well, but motorists are being urged to approach with care.