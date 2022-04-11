Sussex tree planting to mark the jubilee: The Queen has issued this message

The Queen has paid a special tribute to all those who have stepped up so far to the challenge to Plant a Tree for the Jubilee.

Her Majesty has sent out a special Thank You letter at the close of the first tree planting season for the Queen’s Green Canopy to say that she is deeply touched that so many people have made a contribution to the initiative.

The greetings have been passed to the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex Mrs Susan Pyper so that they can be shared with all those in the county who have supported the campaign. So far some 40,000 trees have been planted across West Sussex, in community parks, on village greens, in school playgrounds, in individual gardens and across farms and estates.

The Queen on a visit to Chichester Festival Theatre in 2017.

Mrs Pyper said: “This has been a really enthusiastic and energetic start to the Platinum Jubilee year and is a wonderful way to thank Her Majesty for her exceptional service over 70 years on the throne.”

The opportunity to add to the Queen’s Green Canopy will begin again in the autumn - in the meantime there is still time to make sure any trees already planted are recorded for posterity on a special virtual map on the campaign website before the end of April.

The Queen's message, sent from Windsor Castle and signed by Elizabeth R, says: "As the planting season draws to a close, I send my sincere thanks to everyone across the country who has planted a tree to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee. I am deeply touched that so many community groups, schools, families and individuals have made their own unique contributions to the Green Canopy initiative. I hope your Jubilee trees flourish and grow for many years to come, for future generations to enjoy."