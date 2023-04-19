A Sussex veterinary practice is helping anxious dogs overcome their vet phobias – with one rescue dog going from quivering with nerves to wagging her tail in delight during her visits.

Coastway Vets’ canine behaviour clinics are proving a lifeline for owners whose pets suffer from anxiety, including those concerned their pets won’t be able to receive treatment in an emergency due to their phobias.

Spanish rescue dog Barley was referred to Coastway Vets in Kemptown, Brighton, because her extreme fear of vets left her quivering with nerves, and she would ‘air snap’ and try to slip her harness to avoid going inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a struggle to even get Barley to enter the practice, so she had to use a separate entrance to avoid other pets and people. She was then given ‘lots of reassurance’ by staff, who rewarded any positive progress she made, and helped to get her used to new people, unfamiliar medical equipment, and being examined.

Spanish rescue dog Barley is now a 'perfect patient', Coastways Vets said.

With the support of her owners, Alex Hurst and Elise Cook, who practised exercises with her at home, Barley is now relaxed and happy and loves visiting the Coastway team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nervous pets like Barley are given an initial assessment by trainer and canine behaviourist Trixie Howard, and then attend sessions with Coastway veterinary nurse Jay Maxim, who uses positive reinforcement to build trust, boost a pet’s confidence and change unwanted behaviour.

Jay said: “We launched the clinics to help pets cope with different scenarios, feel comfortable meeting new people and pets and stay relaxed during vet visits. This means they can

have routine care such as vaccinations to keep them healthy and get the treatment they need if they have an accident or illness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vet nurse Jay and Barley.

Trixie works with Jay to tailor a desensitisation plan for each individual pet and said that many young dogs suffer from anxiety due to the Covid lockdown, as they were unable to socialise properly during their formative months.

She added: “Through the sessions we can help improve a dog’s behaviour, although it isn’t a quick fix and it’s important the owner is on board as there is a lot of homework involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As well as helping the dog, we aim to increase the owner’s understanding of their pet, why they are behaving in a certain way and how best to manage it.”

Speaking about Barley’s transformation, owner Alex said: “The work Jay has done with Barley has completely transformed her and he’s taken away her fears. It has made life so much better for her, as well as making things easier for us.“It’s a huge relief for us that she’s no longer nervous about visiting the vets, as we were really concerned what would happen if she needed treatment but wouldn’t let the vet near her.

"We’ve recently taken her to Coastway for her annual vaccinations, but we didn’t have any worries in the run up to the appointment, and she was relaxed and happy while she was there.

"She’s like a different dog!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad