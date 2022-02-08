Sussex video bulletin for Tuesday, February 8

Small housing development on outskirts of Crowborough turned down

Lewes announces plans to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

News you can trust since 1837

Hardship fund to help Lewes district residents cope with ‘cost of living crisis’

Lewes announces plans to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Trial date set for Hailsham woman charged with causing death by careless driving

£145,000 boost for culture in Newhaven as Enterprise Zone announces 2022 programme

Drivers warned over new £100 charge at Morrisons petrol pumps

Call 999 if you see this missing Uckfield teenager

East Sussex man wanted on recall to prison

Hailsham woman convicted of causing death of cyclist by careless driving

Labour wins Lewes by-election to take its first town council seat in decades

Small housing development on outskirts of Crowborough turned down

More on these stories at the links below:

Today's update is from Connor Gormley with weather from Megan O'Neill.