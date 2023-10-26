BREAKING
Sussex village brewery releases new special edition beer

A brewery in a Sussex village is launching a new special edition beer and there are only 500 bottles.
By Jacob Panons
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 14:08 BST
Long Man Brewery is holding a party at its new refurbished events space to launch its special edition Vintage Old Man beer on Friday, November 10, from 6pm-10pm.

A brewery spokesperson said: “We embarked on our first ever barrel ageing project in late 2021 and are excited to share the results with you. Come to this event and be the first to get your hands on a bottle of this super-exclusive limited run of only 500 bottles.

“Barrel-aged in oak bourbon casks for 12 months and bottle conditioned, this bittersweet ale has taken on rich and warming flavours with hints of vanilla and whisky and fermented through to 6.9% ABV. A gorgeous warming velvety drink with huge depth and complex character.”

(L to R) Brewer Jack Welfare and head brewer Stephen Perrin from Long Man Brewery

The tickets for the evening are £45 and the event includes talks from beer writer Mark Dredge, head brewer Stephen Perrin and sales director Tom O’Neill, as well as a steak and ale stew and a free bottle.

To purchase a ticket please visit https://www.longmanbrewery.com/product/vintage-old-man-event/.

Related topics:Sussex