Harrie Carnochan, from Wisborough Green, scooped an award in the 2024 inaugural Topiary Awards organised by garden ladder company Henchman.

Harrie was declared winner of the contest’s ‘Professional Gardener’ category for his ‘exceptional skill in the art of topiary.’

Harrie maintains a topiary garden featuring small topiary balls atop perfectly sculpted columns with rounded trees standing around the lawn. He was praised by judges for the ‘immaculate symmetry’ of his work, his expert attention to detail and skill in his high impact finish.

The competition, launched by Henchman to celebrate and honour the centuries-old tradition of shaping living sculptures from plants, drew entries from across Britain.

Henchman spokesperson Clare Lenaghan-Balmer said competition judges were ‘blown away’ by the quality of submissions. ‘

The entries were evaluated based on a comprehensive set of criteria designed to assess their creativity, craftsmanship, and overall impact by a panel of top topiary experts and horticulturalists.

1 . Top topiary Harrie maintains a topiary garden featuring small topiary balls atop perfectly sculpted columns with rounded trees standing around the lawnPhoto: Contributed

2 . Top topiary Professional gardener Harrie Carnochan, from Wisborough Green, has scooped a top topiary award. He is pictured with judge Owen SimpsonPhoto: Contributed