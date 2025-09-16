Sussex village plagued by mosquitoes now under new attack from hornets

A Sussex village which was plagued with mosquitoes earlier this year is now under new attack – from hornets.

Residents in Southwater near Horsham say that hornets have been causing a nuisance for weeks. Many people are now having to shut their windows firmly at night to stop the bugs getting into their homes.

Although large and fearsome-looking the hornets are not thought to be the Asian species, also known as the yellow-legged hornet or Asian predatory wasp.

Some Southwater villagers have taken to social media to share their experiences. One said: “I’ve seen more hornets this year than I think I have in my entire life.

"They are big and scary looking but so chilled if you keep out of their way. They are brilliant pollinators and keep other beasties under control.”

Another said: “I get them in the kitchen at night buzzing round the light and they are enormous.”

And another added: “It’s a good year for hornets. We have loads of them. They’re fairly benign and less likely to sting than wasps, but don’t push your luck!”

Another described them as ‘a blessing in disguise,’ adding: “I have a nest somewhere near me, they are drinking all the time at my garden pond. I catch them in my moth trap, apart from killing the odd moth they are very placid and in no way a problem. The thing is they are a nightmare for wasps, they kill them on sight. I’ve hardly had a wasp in my garden all summer, and it’s been a very good year for them.”

Experts say that native UK hornets are not aggressive and are unlikely to sting unless provoked or their nest is threatened. They are generally considered gentle insects – unlike the Asian hornet which is a more dangerous, invasive species known for its aggressive predatory behavior, particularly towards honeybees.

Anyone spotting an Asian hornet is required to report it to the Non-Native Species Secretariat using the Asian Hornet Watch app.

Earlier this summer many families in Southwater reported being badly bitten by mosquitoes. Some said they were being bitten ‘nearly every night for weeks.’

One said they had lived in the village for 30 years but had never previously experienced so many mosquitoes.