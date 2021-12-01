Parents and teachers at a village primary school are looking to raise £51,000 to improve the student playground.

Firle Primary School started the campaign two months ago, after much of their current play equipment was condemned and not fit for use.

Rachel West, headteacher at the school, said: “We are a very small rural primary school and our playground area has had a wood train on it for so long that its gone beyond repair now. We can’t keep putting good money after bad so we've got to get rid of it.

Rachel West, headteacher of the primary school, said: “We are a very small rural primary school and our playground area has had a wood train on it for so long that its gone beyond repair now. We can’t keep putting good money after bad so we've got to get rid of it."

“We want to develop our outdoor area space to make it a real engaging learning space and promote physicality for children.”

The school, which contains 75 pupils, is planning to change the playground set-up from a train to a boat surrounded by climbing walls, as well as creating a designated reflection space and outdoor classroom.

The development is booked in for May 2022 and so far the school has raised more than £21,000.

Mrs West added: “I think this development is going to be really important, hopefully it will be a wow factor when the children come into the playground. They will see all this new stuff and it will make our school a more exciting place to go because of what we have to offer.

Proposed plans for the new playground

“A new playground will help children to move more and be more physical in their play. Its really important after COVID that we have an outdoor learning space to promote their physical skills. Being outside is a big part of what this school is about."

People can donate at the school office, Glynde and Firle village shops, or via their Crowdfunder page