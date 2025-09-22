Sussex village pub hailed as one of the best celebrity pubs in Britain

A Sussex village pub is being hailed as one of the best celebrity pubs in Britain.

The Half Moon Inn in Kirdford has been singled out for praise by Queen Camilla’s son, food writer Andrew Parker Bowles.

The pub has been run by TV personality and former fashion model Jodie Kidd for the past eight years. And both Jodie and The Half Moon have won accolades from the food critic.

Writing in the Daily Mail this week, Tom highlighted the Kirdford pub as ‘a proper pub – the sort you’d want to spend a few hours in.’ He wrote: “Dating back to the 16th century, the Half Moon Inn has all you want from your village local – stone floors, old wooden beams, roaring fire, vast terrace with kitchen and lovely beer garden.”

He chose the Half Moon as one of seven best pubs run by celebrities across the UK. Others included The Fox and Pheasant in Fulham, London, owned by singer James Blunt; along with The Lore of the Land, in Fitzrovia, London, run by Guy Ritchie.

Also included was Jeremy Clarkson’s pub The Farmer’s Dog in Burford, Oxfordshire; The Grapes, Limehouse, London, run by Sir Ian McKellen; The Royal Oak, Swallowcliffe, Wiltshire, run by James May, and The Tap and Run, in Upper Broughton, Leicestershire, owned by former cricketer Stuart Broad.