The Bat and Ball at Wisborough Green turns out all the lights, unplugs the tills and mutes all its speakers for what it calls ‘an intimate electricity-free dining experience.’

Diners in the pub’s Haywards restaurant can ‘immerse themselves in the experience and eat by candlelight,’ said general manager Daniel Webber.

The pub staged its first ‘blackout night’ a couple of years ago after being hit with a power cut. They managed to stay open by candlelight. “We thought it was quite nice, and it grew from there,” said Daniel.

Daniel Webber, manager of the Bat and Ball at Wisborough Green is organising electricity-free pub 'blackout nights'

They began monthly blackout nights until the start of the Covid pandemic, but have now re-started them. The first was held last night (Thursday) and was so popular that some would-be diners had to be turned away.

"I don’t know if it was anything to do with the rise in electricity bills,” said Daniel.

Live acoustic music was provided by Ellie Baker and friends. “She was fantastic and it was a really lovely evening,” said Daniel. “It was basically like an alternative Valentine’s Day. It was quite romantic.”

The Bat and Ball at Wisborough Green has launched a series of electricity-free 'blackout nights'

He said they needed to keep some electricity on for the kitchen. “But we turn all the rest off. Without the ambient noise, it feels really different – no sound from the fan of the fridge or the hum of the computer … it’s really nice.”