The two storey property dates back to the 15th century and comprises a bar and dining area (60 covers), function/meeting rooms (24 covers), enclosed lawned garden (100 covers), patios (40 covers) and 15 en-suite letting rooms.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub has endured for more than 600 years since it was built in 1382.Since then the building has matured like a great oak tree, imbued with a history that is as artistic as it is eclectic.

The pub is a Grade 11 historic coaching inn, which is available with a new 20 year Free of Tie Lease at Nil premium.

Edward Elgar, Rudyard Kipling and Lady Hamilton have all stayed at the Swan.

In the 19th century it was one of three hostelries in Britain that welcomed some of the finest artists of the age – who paid for their lodgings with samples of their works.

A collection of their paintings – which includes one by Constable’s brother – can still be seen in the bar and a number of the bedrooms such as Cole, Stretton, Watson, Litchfield, and Weeden are named after them.

In 1924 the Ancient Order of Froth Blowers – whose motto was ‘Lubrication in Moderation’ – was founded here

The pub has endured for more than 600 years since it was built in 1382.

The guild was created to ‘to foster the noble art and gentle and healthy pastime of froth blowing amongst Gentlemen of-leisure and ex-Soldiers’ and it attracted half a million members. Its friends still visit the Swan each year.

E.V. Lucas, Lamb’s biographer, thought it the most ingeniously-placed inn in the world. “It seems to be at the end of all things. The miles of road that one has travelled apparently have been leading nowhere but the Swan.”

For further information or to arrange a viewing, contact Fleurets on 01273 429500.