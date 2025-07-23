Sussex village school pupils stage triathlon fundraiser

By Sarah Page
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 14:43 BST
Pupils at a Sussex village school have raised more than £1,400 after taking part in a fun fundraising triathlon.

The youngsters from St Peter’s Primary School in Cowfold swam, cycled and ran on a course set up in the school grounds with help from a team from Sussex event consultancy and equipment suppliers Hedgehogtri.

Cowfold Community Pool – which sits behind the village church alongside the school site – was used for the swim element of the event. A school spokesperson said: “All our pupils get to swim in the pool weekly during the summer term helping to build confidence in the water and learn vital water safety skills.

“With a variety of combinations to choose from our pupils aged 4-11 completed triathlons, aquathlons, duathlons and aquabikes having a great time with their classmates whilst being supported by friends and family.”

As part of the fun event, pupils collected sponsorship to raise much-needed funds for the village’s community pool, raising £1,400 so far with more donations still coming in.

The spokesperson added: “A huge well done to our pupils and a big thank you to their families for their support! If you would like to make a donation to support our pupils’ fundraising efforts please contact [email protected]

Anyone wanting to find out more about Cowfold Community Pool or to book the pool for private hire visit https://cowfoldcommunitypool.org.uk/

Happy faces at the finish line at the thriathlon at St Peter's Primary School in Cowfold

1. Triathlon

Happy faces at the finish line at the thriathlon at St Peter's Primary School in Cowfold Photo: Contributed

The triathlon raised more than £1,400 for Cowfold's Community Pool

2. Triathlon

The triathlon raised more than £1,400 for Cowfold's Community Pool Photo: Contributed

Youngsters swam, cycled and ran their way along the course

3. Triathlon

Youngsters swam, cycled and ran their way along the course Photo: Contributed

Pupils ran, swam and cycled their way across the course

4. Triathlon

Pupils ran, swam and cycled their way across the course Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SussexPrimary school
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice