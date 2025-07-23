Sussex village school pupils stage triathlon fundraiser

The youngsters from St Peter’s Primary School in Cowfold swam, cycled and ran on a course set up in the school grounds with help from a team from Sussex event consultancy and equipment suppliers Hedgehogtri.

Cowfold Community Pool – which sits behind the village church alongside the school site – was used for the swim element of the event. A school spokesperson said: “All our pupils get to swim in the pool weekly during the summer term helping to build confidence in the water and learn vital water safety skills.

“With a variety of combinations to choose from our pupils aged 4-11 completed triathlons, aquathlons, duathlons and aquabikes having a great time with their classmates whilst being supported by friends and family.”

As part of the fun event, pupils collected sponsorship to raise much-needed funds for the village’s community pool, raising £1,400 so far with more donations still coming in.

The spokesperson added: “A huge well done to our pupils and a big thank you to their families for their support! If you would like to make a donation to support our pupils’ fundraising efforts please contact [email protected]”

Anyone wanting to find out more about Cowfold Community Pool or to book the pool for private hire visit https://cowfoldcommunitypool.org.uk/

1 . Triathlon Happy faces at the finish line at the thriathlon at St Peter's Primary School in Cowfold Photo: Contributed

2 . Triathlon The triathlon raised more than £1,400 for Cowfold's Community Pool Photo: Contributed

3 . Triathlon Youngsters swam, cycled and ran their way along the course Photo: Contributed