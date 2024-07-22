Sussex village vicar raises thousands to help transform his historic church
The Rev David Beal, 63, vicar of St Mary’s Church in Billingshurst, tackled the mammoth ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise funds for a ‘transformation project’ for his 12th century church.
And his feat was all the more remarkable because it came just a few years after David suffered a heart attack ‘out of the blue.’ He went on to take up cycling again after first enjoying the sport when he was younger – and he cycled his way back to health.
And now he has raised a healthy sum – more than £6,000 – for St Mary’s by cycling the mammoth trek.
The money will go towards transforming the historic church to become a hub for village activities with concerts, clubs, societies, festivals, arts, exhibitions, a cafe – and more – ‘to share the space with the whole community.’
