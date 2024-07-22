Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sussex village vicar has raised thousands of pounds for his historic church by completing a gruelling 900-mile cycle ride.

The Rev David Beal, 63, vicar of St Mary’s Church in Billingshurst, tackled the mammoth ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise funds for a ‘transformation project’ for his 12th century church.

And his feat was all the more remarkable because it came just a few years after David suffered a heart attack ‘out of the blue.’ He went on to take up cycling again after first enjoying the sport when he was younger – and he cycled his way back to health.

And now he has raised a healthy sum – more than £6,000 – for St Mary’s by cycling the mammoth trek.

The Rev David Beal, vicar of St Mary's in Billingshurst, has raised thousands for his church with a mammoth cycle ride

The money will go towards transforming the historic church to become a hub for village activities with concerts, clubs, societies, festivals, arts, exhibitions, a cafe – and more – ‘to share the space with the whole community.’