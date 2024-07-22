Sussex village vicar raises thousands to help transform his historic church

By Sarah Page
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 15:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Sussex village vicar has raised thousands of pounds for his historic church by completing a gruelling 900-mile cycle ride.

The Rev David Beal, 63, vicar of St Mary’s Church in Billingshurst, tackled the mammoth ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise funds for a ‘transformation project’ for his 12th century church.

And his feat was all the more remarkable because it came just a few years after David suffered a heart attack ‘out of the blue.’ He went on to take up cycling again after first enjoying the sport when he was younger – and he cycled his way back to health.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And now he has raised a healthy sum – more than £6,000 – for St Mary’s by cycling the mammoth trek.

The Rev David Beal, vicar of St Mary's in Billingshurst, has raised thousands for his church with a mammoth cycle rideThe Rev David Beal, vicar of St Mary's in Billingshurst, has raised thousands for his church with a mammoth cycle ride
The Rev David Beal, vicar of St Mary's in Billingshurst, has raised thousands for his church with a mammoth cycle ride

Have you read? Researchers who ranked Horsham ‘worst place in Sussex for fly-tipping’ told: Oh no it’s not

Horsham school rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted in first inspection in 12 years

South Downs hotel director scoops major award

The money will go towards transforming the historic church to become a hub for village activities with concerts, clubs, societies, festivals, arts, exhibitions, a cafe – and more – ‘to share the space with the whole community.’

Related topics:St Mary's ChurchBillingshurstSouth DownsOfsted

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice