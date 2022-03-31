The new all-weather, outdoor venue will take pride of place alongside Ridgeview’s Chardonnay vineyard, in Ditchling Common, with views across the South Downs National Park.

The space will be landscaped to match its natural surroundings, crafted by RHS Chelsea Flower Show gold medal winning designer Andy Sturgeon.

The venue will offer wine tastings, on-site dining, tours and retail.

Mid Sussex based winery, Ridgeview, has announced plans for new hospitality experience to open in the summer

Ridgeview’s new investments and growth have sustainability in mind after the vineyard and winery have been accredited under Wines GB Sustainability scheme.

The venue will deliver net gains for biodiversity across the estate.

Tamara Roberts, Ridgeview’s second-generation CEO, said: “Our philosophy of ‘Life is for Celebrating’ will be experienced throughout the whole destination.

“We want to create a place where visitors feel welcome time and time again, to simply pop in for a glass, to celebrate together with friends and family or to spend the day with us enjoying a tour and tasting too.

“Our focus will also be on championing locally grown seasonal Sussex food, showcased alongside our portfolio of sparkling wines to highlight the best that our gorgeous county produces, where you can eat and drink the South Downs.”

This significant investment comes after 25 years in business and a successful 2021 with record visitor numbers and sales.

The onsite development also includes an extension to its winery facilities and the centre has various visitor experiences planned for the next few years.

Ridgeview hope to work with other Sussex producers and local hospitality to put the county on the world wine tourism map.

The venue aims to offer a stunning destination to enjoy, stay and taste wines whether that be for the day, the weekend or a longer staycation trip.

