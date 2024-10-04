Sussex visitor attraction has Halloween woodland walk for charity

Wylands Farm, at Powdermill Lane, Battle, is hosting the event between October 26-November 3.

It's the perfect opportunity to get in the mood for Halloween. There will be hidden witches hats along the woodland walk. Complete the activity sheet as you enjoy the walk, and you will receive a free hot chocolate drink.

There is a £2.50 charity donation per child with all the money going to the Hastings and Rother based Charity For Kids charity.

Wylands is owned by The Family Parks Group, and spokesperson Donna Bull said: "We look forward to welcoming many families this half-term.

"We have set up a magical woodland walk for the youngsters. We are calling it a fun-filled, family-friendly quest because that's exactly what it is. Come to our Farm Shop to make the donation and claim the free activity sheet.

"Complete the trail, fill in the sheet, and claim your free drink from our Farm Shop. It couldn't be easier, and what's more, all donations will go to a wonderful and very local charity, which Wylands Farm is proud to support."

Charity For Kids was set up in 2011 and provides help for disabled, sick and terminally ill children, and their families, across Hastings and Rother.

Donna said: "The Family Parks Group prides itself on being able to support its local communities. Here at Wylands, our staff are amazed at the fantastic work Charity for Kids does, making a real difference to families locally when they most need support.

"It provides specialised equipment that is either not available via the NHS or is very expensive. It is run entirely by volunteers and its mission is Making a Difference. We want to help them doc just that this half-term."

