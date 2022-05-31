Sussex visitor attraction launches new wildlife garden

Sharnfold Farm - situated at Stone Cross between Eastbourne and Hailsham now has a Rewilded Garden to explore.

Rewilding is essentially taking an area of land and giving it back to nature to so it can become a better habitat for native bugs, plants, flowers and wildlife.

Sharnfold Farm is run by Donna Bull, who is from the Hastings area.

Donna said: ““We have taken a green field and created a Rewilded area where children can get up close to plants and flowers while enjoying some rustic play equipment.

“We have also installed a giant tepee, outdoor play kitchen, slalom zigzag posts and a little artists’ quarter. This will be an ongoing project that will changes as the four seasons do.

“We have been busy on the farm collecting items to reuse and recycle, giving discarded items a new home, and creating what we hope will be a fun environment for children to learn and stop a while to play.

“The area has been specially designed to allow parents to take a moment for coffee and cake while the children play in natural surroundings.

“We hope that everyone will find the garden a wonderful addition to the existing play area. It’s also great for combating climate change.”

The play area is one of the main attractions of the farm, where you can also take a stroll and see the lambs, llamas, cows, goats, pigs and ducks. You can then follow the trail and take part in activities along the way.

It is open daily and admission prices are £4.95 for anyone over the age of three; £16 for a family ticket – this is for a family of four; £25 per person for a season pass – unlimited entry into Sharnfold Farm for one calendar year from the date of purchase

If you purchase a season ticket before the end of the half term, you can get it for a discounted price of £22.50 per person.

Go to Family Days Out Eastbourne, Hailsham, East Sussex (sharnfoldfarm.co.uk) Sharnfold Farm also has limited camping space available for the Jubilee Weekend. It is £25 per tent per night for up to four people, and then £5 per extra person. Entrance to the farm is included and you must pre-book. Call 01323 768490.

This is a family event so please no large groups.

