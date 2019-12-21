Sussex weather forecast: Yellow warning for rain in place

A yellow warning for rain is in place for Sussex this weekend.

Today (Saturday) will see sunny spells and scattered showers for most, according to the Met Office.

However more persistent rain is expected later today.

The heavy rain is forecast to begin at around 5pm, continuing into the night.

A yellow warning is in place to warn residents that some travel disruption is likely.

Some businesses and homes are also likely to flood.

It comes after heavy rain saw flooding affect several areas in Sussex, particularly in the Horsham area – read more here.

Several roads had to be closed due to the floooding, including the M23.

The fire service has been warning people not to risk driving through floodwater after being called to rescue several people stranded in vehicles.

Tomorrow (Sunday) cloud and showery rain is expected in the morning, before some dry and sunny spells in the afternoon.

