Sussex weather: Your forecast for Friday, September 16

Today will be a dry and fine day for much of the region with bright or sunny spells, but feeling a little cool in a fresh breeze.

There will be scattered showers persisting along eastern coastal areas with strengthening winds.

It will feel cool for most, with a maximum temperature 17 °C.

Sussex weather

Tonight, it will be generally dry with clear skies throughout.

It will feel breezy, especially towards the coast, where showers will continue to affect parts of eastern Kent.