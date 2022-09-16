Sussex weather: Your forecast for Friday, September 16
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Friday, September 16.
Today will be a dry and fine day for much of the region with bright or sunny spells, but feeling a little cool in a fresh breeze.
There will be scattered showers persisting along eastern coastal areas with strengthening winds.
It will feel cool for most, with a maximum temperature 17 °C.
Tonight, it will be generally dry with clear skies throughout.
It will feel breezy, especially towards the coast, where showers will continue to affect parts of eastern Kent.
Minimum temperature 6 °C.