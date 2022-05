Today is set to be a warm and sunny day but it will change to cloudy in the afternoon, according to the Met Office.

UV and pollen levels will be high all day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The temperature this morning will be about 11°C, rising to 15°C in the afternoon and only falling slightly overnight to about 13°C.

Sussex weather

Sunrise was at 5.20am and sunset will be at 8.32pm.