There will be rain across parts of Sussex this afternoon after a cloudy morning, according to the Met Office.

Heavy rain is expected in East Sussex, including Eastbourne and Lewes, from about 3pm onwards.

Heavy rain is also expected in Worthing but light rain is predicted for Horsham.

Sussex weather

UV and pollen levels are moderate throughout Sussex.

The temperature will be 13°C until about 11am when it will gradually rise to 14°C by 2pm before starting to fall at 7pm.