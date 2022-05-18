BBC Studio’s new show Master of Ceremonies will look to showcase the ‘extraordinary’ talent of wedding planners.

The Studios said: “During the pandemic, the UK wedding industry has been particularly hard hit, with uncertainty still looming over the livelihoods of many.

“BBC Studios wants to shine the spotlight on the backbone of the industry who, against the odds, help to make the dreams of couples come true.”

A selection of event planners will be tasked with pulling off the dreams of couples from around Britain.

Each week they will be provided with a specific brief and a budget to enhance a couple’s current wedding plans - whilst being judged by industry-leading judges and the couples themselves.

The studio said the series will be warm and celebratory in tone and will provide viewers with some insight into the skill set of wedding planners.

Contestants will be competing for a money can’t buy prize and the opportunity to take their careers to the next level.

Planners, whatever their level of experience, can apply here

Couples planning to tie the knot between August and December 2022 can apply to be on the show as well