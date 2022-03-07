Sussex Wildlife Protection provide update after swan shooting at Chichester Golf Course

West Sussex Wildlife Protection said it was called out to the injured swans, that had been shot with ball bearings, on Saturday, March 5.
A spokesman from the group, provided an update about the swans saying: “The swan is drinking and hissing.
“He has had pain relief and anti-biotics at Fitzalan vets in Littlehampton and is being transferred to a swan sanctuary in Kent for an operation to remove the ball bearing.
“We will return the swan to the Golf Club if he recovers, and as soon as possible.”
The Wildlife protection also provided an x-ray for the swan, showing where the the ball-bearing had hit the swan.
