Women who met through fitness classes in Burgess Hill have formed a team and are preparing for a ‘triathlon style challenge’ for charity.

The ‘Wobblegate Warriors’ – Dianne, Frances, Jenny, Sarah, Sue,Tracey and Karen – are set to take part in Race the Sun Jurassic Coast on September 27 to raise money for Action Medical Research.

The charity aims to fund vital research to help sick and disabled babies, children and young people.

The team’s JustGiving page has already raised more than £4,500 after setting a £3,000 target and people can donate at www.justgiving.com/page/sarah-otley-1965.

Sarah Otley, who started the online fundraiser, said: “Aged between 55 and 68 – with three new knees, several more crumbling ones, a dodgy hip or two and a shoulder that probably needs to be put out to pasture – we certainly are not looking to break any records, but merely get through the challenge.”

Sarah said this will involve a 55km bike ride, a 14km trek and a 3.5km sea kayak. The team will set off at sunrise and race against time to finish the course before dusk.

The team hopes to raise awareness and funds to help reduce premature births, support children facing lifelong challenges and develop innovative therapies for rare and incurable diseases.

Sarah said on the JustGiving page: “Every donation counts and brings us one step closer to making a difference in the lives of those who need it most. Together, we can inspire hope and change lives. Thank you for considering supporting our team raising money for this worthwhile charity.”

According to action.org.uk, the course for the Race the Sun Jurassic Coast triathlon goes along the Jurassic Coast in Dorset and ‘takes in the rich history of Corfe Castle and Old Harry Rocks sea cliffs’.