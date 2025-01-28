Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A film screening of the wartime drama One Life welcomed a special guest to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

‘One Life’ (2023), starring Anthony Hopkins, was shown at Hailsham Pavilion on Holocaust Memorial Day (Monday, January 27, 7.15pm). The event was led by Hailsham Community College.

The film is about Sir Nicholas Winton’s saving of hundreds of mostly Jewish children from being sent to concentration camps in World War II.

In the audience was Ilse Cranmer, 98, one of the now adult children who made the journey to the UK as part of the Kindertransport rescue operation.

Penny Livermore and her mother Ilse Cranmer. Photo courtesy of Hailsham Pavilion

“I arrived in England on June 23, 1939,” said Ilse, who was born in Vienna in 1926 as Ilse Salzer and now lives in Willingdon. “To my shame I was not at all worried about travelling to England because I was told that the family I went to had a daughter older than me and a son younger than me and they had a dog. And in those days all I wanted was a sister and a dog.”

Ilse explained that at age 12 her father Hugo and mother Theresia decided she should be sent to England to escape Nazi persecution. She said: “The 12-year-old in those days was not at all like the 12-year-old now. We were much more innocent and not worldly.”

Describing her memories of Vienna in the ’30s, she said: “I saw the Nazis marching. For a little while it was okay and then then in all the cafés and shops there appeared notices saying ‘Jews Out’. You literally could not go anywhere because if you were Jewish you were forbidden it, and there was a lot of trouble.”

Ilse continued: “My father told me that he would be going to America and so he would be able to bring my mother over and my brother and myself very soon.”

Newly married Tom and Ilse Cranmer at Brighton Registry Office in 1947

But she said: “I’m sorry to say to that my mother and father were transported by cattle truck to Poland where my father died of typhoid fever. Nothing is known about my mother so one would presume she found her end in Auschwitz. My brother I never saw for 20 odd years. But he was well and working hard and came to see me in England.”

Ilse said her family sent her 19-year-old brother to Shanghai because it was the only country that would take people without visas. She said: “I had a cousin who was in Brighton being an au pair to a family and she found me this family who said they would take me in.”

She continued: “The family were wonderful. They adopted me like a child and sent me to Varndean school, where I couldn’t get on because I had not one word of English. So they sent me to a private school where I learned a lot, picked up English very quickly and was very happy.”

But Ilse said she does not remember much about the train journey itself in 1939. She said: “All I remember was getting on the train and there were a lot of other children on the train who made a lot of noise.”

Ilse's mother Theresia Salzer

She said: “The next thing I knew was, someone must have told us that we were in Holland and I thought to myself ‘I must look out because all the people wear clogs’.”

She added: “One thing I do remember was that I was told that the Gestapo would search my small suitcase for any valuables and confiscate it. I had a gold charm bracelet for my birthday, which my mother sewed inside my coat’s lining, and that stayed there until I got to England.”

Ilse said has lived in England ever since. She got married in 1947 to Tom Cranmer who was in the RAF and they were together for 69 years. Her daughter Penny Livermore, 75, lives in Hailsham.

“I have a wonderful family,” said Ilse, adding that she also has a son in Portsmouth, as well as grandchildren, and even one great grandchild.

Ilse's mother and father Theresia and Hugo Salzer

Ilse said she wanted to attend the film screening on Monday because it is important for people to not forget the Holocaust. She is keen for people to understand what happened and to be aware of the danger of it happening again.