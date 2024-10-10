Sussex woman's plea to return lost phone packed with 'irreplaceable' pictures of dying dad

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Freelance creative Maxine Brady is pleading with residents for the return of her IPhone 15 Pro, after losing it at Portfield Retail Park, near Chichester over the weekend.

Maxine, who lost the phone near Marks and Spencer on Saturday, October 5, said it’s not the value of the phone itself she’s worried about, but the hundreds of irreplaceable pictures of her father, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2020, and has since entered palliative care.

"We used to go out on ‘dad dates’, me and him, before his condition got worse,” she said. “I used to take him to really fancy restaurants, so we got lots of pictures together, and as he got worse we couldn’t do that anymore, and those pictures became really precious to me. I’m desperate to get my phone back because those pictures can’t be replaced."

“It’s really silly but the phone isn’t backed up to the cloud, so they’re the only copies I have. Marks and Spencer has been brilliant, but it’s just all the missing photos, all these memories of me and my dad.”

Maxine Brady, outside Marks and Spencer in Portfield Retail Park. Photo: Maxine Brady.

Maxine has returned to the retail park three times since she lost her phone and come home empty-handed. She’s now offering a £200 reward to anyone who can find her phone, hoping someone picked it up and is willing to give it back to her.

When she lost the phone Maxine said she was out shopping with her friend, trying to take her mind off a difficult week, and realised she had lost it on the drive back, after asking her friend to text her mum using the device.

"I literally burst into tears when I lost it, it was all too much," she said. “That weekend my mum had broken her arm, and losing my phone meant I had lost all this work and, more importantly, all those memories. I’m fortunate enough that I can replace the phone, but those pictures are irreplaceable.”

If you found the phone, which was lost in a black case, or have any information which might help, get in touch with Maxine via [email protected].