Sussex writer’s new book explores history of iconic Bluebell Railway in 150 charming photos

The Bluebell Railway – A Line for all Seasons by Michael Welch covers the history of the iconic heritage line from 1955 to 2024.

The hardback book has 112 pages and around 150 colour pictures with informative captions.

Michael, 78, of Orchard Way, said many of the photos were taken by Bluebell volunteers and described the book as ‘something of a team effort’.

Michael said: “I have always been a train lover, my favourite line on the national system being the Settle and Carlisle, which runs for 72 glorious miles through the Yorkshire Dales and Cumbrian fells. My favourite type of locomotive is the 'Class Five', of which 842 were constructed for the London Midland & Scottish Railway between 1935 and 1951 by which time BR (British Railways) had taken over.”

The Bluebell Railway travels through 11 miles of Sussex countryside and has one of the UK’s best collections of working steam locomotives and carriages. Its stations are Horsted Keynes , Kingscote, East Grinstead and Sheffield Park.

Michael said he worked at the Bluebell Railway as a volunteer from 1970 to 2015, mainly in the carriage and wagon department and then on the restoration of Horsted Keynes station.

He said: “I was a member of a group which purchased three coaches from BR in 1973, one of which came down 440 miles from Glasgow. It was always very rewarding to be doing something I was passionate about and working with others who shared my interest.”

He said his book has features about the railway’s voluntary departments and the Extension to East Grinstead, which opened in 2013.

Michael added that he has travelled abroad to see steam trains and has visited India, Pakistan, the USA, South Africa and Turkey, as well as taking many trips to Europe. He said: “I went to Jugoslavia no fewer than 13 times using my railwaymen's reciprocal continental travel concessions.”

He said he worked for British Rail for 31 years, principally on rolling stock maintenance, and was made redundant on privatisation in 1995. He then switched careers and became a full-time author of railway books. He has now written more than 50 books on subjects ranging from 1960s steam trains in Scotland to BR Southern Region slam door electric rolling stock. He said his latest book is his sixth book about the Bluebell Railway.

Michael is also a member of the Burgess Hill u3a and lives in town with his wife Christine.

The Bluebell Railway is published by Kingfisher Productions and costs £20 plus P&P. People can buy it via the orderline on 0333 121 0707.

1 . Sheffield Park The opening ceremony at Sheffield Park station on August 7, 1960 Photo: Contributed

2 . East Grinstead No.323 Bluebell and No.473 at Imberhorne Lane, south of East Grinstead. The cutting had been filled with refuse in the early 1960s and it reached up to the bridge parapet. Removing it was one of the major tasks facing the extension team. Photo from April 1, 2013 Photo: Contributed

3 . East Grinstead A train arriving at East Grinstead during the last week of British Railways' services. March 1958 Photo: Contributed