Drusillas Park have announced that they will be expanding their portfolio of attractions after acquiring Minor Mania - a soft play centre in Bells Yew Green near Tunbridge Wells.

Minor Mania will soon become Amazon Adventure, the sister site to the Park’s existing jungle-themed soft play, with the same emphasis on ‘fun, play, excitement, and excellent customer service that visitors have come to associate with the Drusillas brand.’

Amazon Adventure is the second venture of Drusillas owners, the Smith Family.

Amazon Adventure Operations Director, Caroline Steer, said, “As a regular visitor to Minor Mania I know just much it means to the local parenting community. A lifesaver on a rainy day, or that all important place to grab a coffee and keep the kids entertained so you can have a catch up with a friend, or enjoy a few minutes of breathing space!

“We want to retain as many of the features that customers love as we can, along with some updates and maintenance that will make Amazon Adventure a really first-class experience for families.

“We’ll also be bringing in our expert catering team to give the food and drink offering a refresh, as well as modernising the booking system. Customers want to be able to book their day out as quickly and easily as possible, so we’ll introduce the same ticketing software we have at Drusillas. This will ensure visitors have a seamless, efficient experience from start to finish.“

Drusillas Managing Director, Cassie Poland, said, “This very exciting announcement marks our first foray into expanding the well-known Drusillas brand. We’re thrilled to be able to bring our years of experience in family-friendly attractions to create a unique and exhilarating soft play experience.

“Our Drusillas Park site in Alfriston already boasts an extremely popular soft play area, so we know what works to keep children and their parents happy and engaged. We’ll be making some updates to the venue to keep it fresh and fun, and ensuring there are delicious snacks and great coffee on offer for parents.

"We can’t wait to open the doors of Amazon Adventure and to start a whole new chapter of Drusillas history.”

