Sussex zoo reveals ‘naughtiest’ animal resident in 2024 naughty and nice line-up

A Sussex zoo has been making a Christmas list and checked it twice, and now you can find out who’s naughty and nice – and there’s a surprising new entry topping the naughty list!

Drusillas Zoo Park lovingly cares for over 800 animal residents, all with their own personalities and behaviours.

The keeping team love getting to know each individual animal; and this year they’ve been busy acquainting themselves with new zoo arrivals; including a troop of four critically endangered, yellow-breasted capuchin monkeys, a pair of coppery titi monkeys, and 10 new flamingos.

Plus, the bundles of joy the zoo has welcomed; such as surprise capybara twins, dwarf mongoose triplets, and Twiglet – a pygmy marmoset and the world’s smallest monkey species baby!

A Sussex zoo has been making a Christmas list and checked it twice, and now you can find out who’s naughty and nice. Pictures courtesy of Drusillas

Keepers were proud to report they’d be letting Santa know almost all the animals had secured themselves a spot on the nice list.

But they’ve also reported that a few of the cheeky antics of some of the animals just couldn’t be overlooked, so it's the naughty list for them!

Head keeper, Gemma Romanis, said: “Of course, none of our animals are actually ‘naughty’ in the way we’d use the word for humans, but some of them definitely have stronger personalities and don’t like to play by the rules, so for a bit of festive fun our tradition is for the team to vote on the lists – and this year there’s a new ‘naughty’ winner that might surprise everyone!”

Drusillas have now released their official animal naughty and nice list for Christmas 2024, from naughtiest to nicest – do you agree with the decisions, or should they be forgiven?

Humboldt penguin Dunk, Drusillas' 'naughtiest' animal

THE NAUGHTY LIST

Dunk the Humboldt penguin: It’s a red card for Dunk, named after Brighton & Hove Albion captain, Lewis Dunk, and a new entry at the top of the naughty list.

Dunk’s sweet appearance fooled everyone into thinking he was the shy and retiring type – but he was hiding a dark secret, a mischievous habit of nibbling on the keepers’ knees!

Almost all the team have now fallen victim to his cheeky knee nibbles, and he’s top of the naughty list league - with a landslide vote! Just imagine if his namesake tried that with the opposition’s ‘keeper!

Armadillo Tank at Drusillas who topped the 'nice' list

Digit the black lemur: She only arrived at Drusillas last month, but Digit has made QUITE the impression already!

As ‘girl boss’ of Drusilla’s lemur gang, she’s quickly asserted her authority over the lemur boys, but she is A LOT!

Keepers described her as having ‘upset the applecart a little bit’ and said: “She’s a bit of a challenge but she’s full of spirit.”

We have no doubt everyone will grow to love her, but right now her bossy ways have won her a place on the naughty list – stealing her ‘boyfriend’ Shadow’s previous accolade (he’s been a good boy for once!)

Clint the capuchin monkey, who split keeper votes at Drusillas

Spike the cape porcupine: Normally shy, solitary creatures, Spike has turned the porcupine playbook on its head with his cheeky behaviour.

Keepers report he’s becoming a little bit too big for his boots and will resort to all kinds of naughty tactics to get his own way - including trying to bite one keeper on the bottom! Spike by name, spiky by nature!

Floyd the pygmy goat: A repeat offender, and last year’s ‘most naughty’, Floyd hasn’t been quite the menace he was in 2023 but is still giving keepers a hard time.

This headstrong boy loves to cause utter chaos with a ‘whirlwind’ manoeuvre whenever he and his goat friends are walked to their field each night, using his head and horns to take out anything (and anyone) in his path. Don’t be deceived by his adorable looks!

Smudge the Shetland pony: He may be small in stature, but Smudge has a BIG attitude and likes to make his presence felt.

He even tried to kick head keeper Gemma this year, earning him a place on the naughty list.

Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart, and the higher positions on the naughty list.

The squirrel monkeys: Squirrel monkey mama, Plum, found herself on the naughty podium last year, but 2024 finds the whole troop on the list.

You don’t mess with this girl gang, who are always up to some kind of ‘monkey business’: throwing their food around, constantly squabbling with each other, and refusing to go to bed. Not so different from naughty human children!

THE NICE LIST

Tank the armadillo: ‘Perfect in every way’ according to many of his keepers, Tank was praised by almost everyone, earning him the coveted top spot of the nice list. As well as his sweet nature, he got all the compliments for being ‘such a good boyfriend to Eddie, his girlfriend’. This lovely comment from one keeper sums up his angelic behaviour: “He’s such a sweet little old man and can do no wrong.” Ahsoka the Sulawesi Crested Black Macaque: Gentle Ahsoka joined Drusillas from Chester Zoo in 2023. Initially shy, she has come such a long way with her confidence and has now blossomed – raising keeper hopes of a new baby in the future (fingers crossed!). It wasn’t always easy for this reserved girl to settle into her group, but she has shown such patience and resilience. Well done Ahsoka – you’re definitely on the nice list! Rosie the pygmy marmoset: She only arrived at Drusillas this year, but Pygmy Marmoset Rosie has charmed everyone with her sweet personality. Described as ‘a joy to work with,’ she became a mum in July, and has proved herself to be a natural at motherhood. Baby Twiglet is thriving, and Rosie has raised them to be just as strong, confident, and amazing as she is. Mulan the red panda: So sweet, gentle and patient, caring for Mulan is the highlight of many of the keeper’s day. When she’s not munching on her favourite bamboo snacks, or snuggling up in her favourite snoozing spots, Mulan spends her time being generally adorable and winning everyone’s hearts. Moteck the Sulawesi Crested Black Macaque: Another one of the Macaque troop made it onto the nice list this year! Excellent at taking his meds and coming into training tunnel, Moteck’s interaction with keepers has come on so much in 2024. The keepers are really proud of him and his progress. Stasher the dwarf mongoose: In two years he’s gone from footloose and fancy-free to a dad of nine (!), and keepers have been so impressed with how Stasher takes it all in his stride. An amazing dad, who spends most of his time caring for his children, he’s also made some real progress with his training this year too – you’re definitely on the nice list Stasher! Coco the miniature donkey: Twenty-four-years-young, this delightful donkey is much-loved by keepers because of her easy-going nature. Her daughter Drusilla is also an older lady now, but Coco still looks after her wonderfully and is a devoted, caring mum. The last spot on the nice list goes to the very deserving Coco!

SPLIT VOTE

Yellow-breasted capuchin monkeys: Drusillas’ new capuchin boy gang divided opinions with a 50/50 vote split!

Some keepers nominated them for the naughty list, particularly the mischievous Clint, due to their habit of demolishing anything in their habitat: “They are so destructive, and we have to keep trying to outsmart them, but they just seem to find work arounds to everything, too clever!”

However, others were big fans of the fab four, and felt they should make the nice list because of their personalities and excellence in training: “They are a pleasure to work with, co-operative, and always there to greet you.” We’ll leave the deciding vote to Santa!

Located just off the A27 in Alfriston, Drusillas Park is open daily from 10am.

For more information please telephone 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk.