Sussex Zoo searches for local Animal Photographer of the Year

The Alfriston based attraction is looking for a unique, beautiful, and creative moment captured in a single frame, starring one of the amazing animals at the Zoo, and taken within the last two years.

With over 80 species of animal to choose from to find your muse, those hoping to be considered for the line-up of finalists are asked to enter one of three competition categories for this year; Fledgling Photographer of the Year (open to children up to 12 years), Animal Photographer of the Year (open to anyone aged 13+), and Mobile Photographer of the Year, inviting photos taken on mobile phones.

Deputy Managing Director, Cassie Poland, commented: “We can’t wait to see this year’s competition entries! We were blown away by the photos we received in 2021, and even though these are animals we see every day, seeing them through someone else’s lens is so fascinating.”

Colobus monkey by David Bint

“Our visitors often send us stunning photos they have taken around the Park,” continues Cassie “and it’s sometimes hard to believe they’ve been taken with just a mobile phone as the quality is so beautiful, so our Mobile Photographer of the Year category levels the playing field for those with a natural talent but no access to professional equipment and I’m particularly excited to see the submissions for that.

“Last time we definitely saw the most inspiration coming from our sloths, lemurs and monkeys - we have walk throughs for each with these furry favourites, so there’s opportunity to get some amazing close-up shots.”

Entries are welcomed until the competition closing date of 9th October. They can be submitted via Drusillas’ online entry form on their website https://www.drusillas.co.uk/drusillas-animal-photographer-of-the-year.

After entries close, Drusillas’ judges will select six finalists for each category, and the winner will be decided by public vote on the Park’s social platforms.

Otters by Violet Burgess

Located just off the A27 in Alfriston, Drusillas Park is open daily from 10am. For more information please telephone 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk.