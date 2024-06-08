Sussex zoo welcomes critically endangered monkeys
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drusillas in East Sussex has welcomed a troop of yellow-breasted capuchin monkeys from Dudley Zoo on June 20.
Also known as golden-bellied capuchins, the species is among the most threatened primates in the world with less than 3,000 remaining in the wild, classed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List.
The four males, nine year old Doyle and Chops, six year old Deet, and five year old Clint, all from the same family group, have already won the hearts of the team at Drusillas.
Zoo Manager, Mark Kenward, said: “Although the boys were from the same family group, moving to a new home created a new dynamic for them, so in the first few days we observed them trying to establish a hierarchy. Deet made the first play to be the ‘boss’ attempting to exhibit dominant behaviours but was very quickly overruled by the more confident and naturally authoritative Doyle who has settled into the leadership role.
“Even after my three decades of zookeeping, it’s still an exciting moment to have the opportunity to work with a new species, and the arrival of these boys also brings a huge sense of pride knowing that we are contributing to the collaborative conservation efforts of zoos around the world.
Native to the east coast of Brazil, the yellow-breasted capuchin monkey is one of the most threatened of the Atlantic rainforest and neotropical primates due to the nature of the threats it faces from deforestation and the subsequent genetic inbreeding that comes as a result of habitat fragmentation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.