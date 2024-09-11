A zoo in Sussex is celebrating the arrival of a baby pygmy marmoset – the smallest monkey species in the world.

The birth represents the first for Drusillas Zoo Park in over a decade, and a tiny but crucial boost for the species listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List.

Pygmy marmoset new-borns measure around three centimetres, or roughly the size of a human thumb. They will reach around 12 to 15 cm in length and 100g in weight when fully

grown.

Since its arrival, zookeepers at the zoo said that the babe has been passing the early stages of development with flying colours, and can already be seen leaping around independently, returning to mum regularly for comfort and food. Drusillas are asking followers on their socials to suggest a name for the mini monkey.

Zoo Manager, Mark Kenward, said: “We had been hoping for the arrival of a pygmy infant for a long time, so it’s wonderful news to announce. We’re always particularly proud when we welcome the birth of a species at risk of extinction, and it’s a privilege to play our part in conservation.

“Pygmy marmosets are typically quite shy, but Rosie has always been more confident in her nature, coming over to investigate what’s going on, which has made it easier for us to carry out observations on the infant who is doing brilliantly.

"It also seems the baby has inherited mum’s confidence as it’s already bouncing around on its own quite happily.”

Pygmy marmosets are the smallest true monkey, and one of the smallest primates in the world, native to the rainforests of South America.

The species is classified as vulnerable on the ICUN Red List of threatened species, due to habitat loss and the exotic pet trade where they have become popularly known as ‘finger monkeys’.

Animal fans wanting to help name the teeny youngster can do so on Drusillas’ Facebook page and visitors can catch a glimpse of the baby in the zoo’s mixed habitat they share with two of the zoo’s sloths, Flash and Gordon, and the Park’s red-footed tortoises, Porthos, Eagle, and Dartanian.