Bateman’s Blossom can be found on the native varieties of pear, apple and crab apple trees at Bateman’s from mid-April to mid-May. Don’t forget to look out for blossom out on the estate with blackthorn, hawthorn and spindle trees flowering from early March to mid-April. Len Bernamont, Garden & Outdoors Manager at Bateman’s says: “Created by Rudyard Kipling, Bateman’s Pear Alley provides one of the best views towards the house. It is clothed in white pear blossom in April, which is good for pollinators, and it is under-planted with spring-flowering bulbs and perennials such as Scilla litardierei, Symphytum ibericum, bluebells and tulips. The metal structure is original, but the pears have been replaced since Kipling’s day, matching original cultivars including 'Beurre Hardy', 'William Bon Chretien', and 'Doyenne du Comice'. The espalier pear trees are trained along the metal structure to show off the fruits to their best advantage. These varieties produce good crops and were largely used for preserves. A