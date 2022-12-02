Sussex’s ‘mystic meerkats’ predict the result of England’s upcoming World Cup match against Senegal

A group of ‘mystic meerkats’ in Sussex has predicted who will advance through to the World Cup quarter finals when England face Senegal on Sunday, December 4.

The meerkats at Drusillas Park near Alfriston in East Sussex have correctly predicted the results of England football games in the past - including at the Euros and the Women’s World Cup.

Using two buckets of treats, each with a team's flag on, the meerkats choose which bucket they would like to snack from with the bucket surrounded by the most meerkats being the winner.

A spokesperson from the park said: “Previously, the mystic meerkats became good luck charms for fans for Euro 2020 with their adorable prediction method and were invited onto Heart FM with Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman during the Women’s World Cup to make a comeback and correctly predicted the results all the way to the finals.

The 'mystic meerkats' at Drusillas Park in Sussex

“Keepers have now asked the mob to employ their psychic powers to predict who will win in this Sunday’s game – and the meerkats are going for a win for England.”

The spokesperson added: “After what looked like it might end in a draw, more and more of the mystic meerkats started to climb inside the England bucket to really make their feelings known.”

The activity forms part of the zoo’s daily enrichment programme, which ensures animals enjoy a diverse diet in imaginative and unusual ways. The activities encourage them to think and work for their food similar to how they would in the wild.

Zoo keeper Jacinta Dawe added: “Our team loves getting into the spirit of the World Cup and so it’s been great to get behind the squad and show our support. Although we wish both teams luck on Sunday, it would be amazing for England to win as the meerkats have predicted.

"The mystic mob seem to be loving reigniting their psychic powers and now get excited when they see me arrive with the buckets and flags. The mob's matriarch, Tamu, is always first to the buckets letting everyone know what to do, and even our babies Mario, Luigi, and Yoshi are joining in."

