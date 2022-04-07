Sussex's top twenty golf courses: In Photos. Just in time for The Masters. Featuring Crowborough Beacon, the Goodwood (Downs) , Goodwood (Downs) Piltdown, Royal Ashdown Forest, 2nd Rye, 1st West Sussex

Royal Ashdown Forest Golf Club, Sussex's best golf clubs

With the Masters on us here's a top twenty list of the best golf clubs Sussex has to offer according to renowned golfing website Top 100 Golf Courses

20th Dale Hill (Woosnam)

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Dale Hill Golf Club is where you'll find the course that Woosie built with a little help from European Golf Design. Its his inaugural architectural ensemble and its perfectly in tune and finely balanced.'

19th The Dyke

'The Dyke Golf Club was formed in 1906, but the layout was destroyed by practicing tanks and was rebuilt by Fred G Hawtree and his son Fred W Frank Pennik described it as "undoubtedly the best of the courses in the Brighton orbit"'

18th Sweetwoods Park

'Draped over a rural landscape of streams, lakes and forest, the fairways at Sweetwoods Park Golf Club lie in the shadow of the old church spire in the village of Cowden'

17th Cowdray Park

'Originally designed in 1906 by Sunningdale's professional Jack White, the course at Cowdray Park is set in a massive 16,500 acre estate. Tom Simpson modified the layout serval times between 1913 and the late 1930s'.

16th Copthorne

'Copthorne Golf Clun was founded in 1892 but the course in play today is a meld of old and new. Heathland in style, this is one of Sussex's unsung venues and host to important county and regional championships'.

15th Worthing Lower

'The Col-designed Lower course is the most exacting of the two downland courses at the centurion Worthing Golf Club. Laid out in a sheltered and picturesque valley, the Lower holes prior to the turn, are from the top drawer.'

14th Nevill

'Located to the south of Royal Tunbridge Wells, the handsome course of Nevill Golf Club dates back to 1914 and is parkland in nature with a sprinkle of heathland'.

13th Cooden Beach

'Fickle sea breezes and cleber Herbert Fowler design combine to make Cooden Beach Golf Club a thoroughly engaging experience. Prepare for a fun golfing challenge and a perhaps a birdie or two'.

12th Littlehampton

'Founded 1889, Littlehampt Golf Club is the oldest club in West Sussex and the only true links course in the west of the county. The English Channel and harbourside location combine to make an ideal seaside links'.

11th East Sussex National (East)

'Gordon Brand Jnr. and David Gilford won the European Opens here in 1993 and 1994 respectively. It will come as no surprise to hear that East Sussex National's East course is a big tournament layout'.

Top Ten

10th Royal Ashdown Forest (West)

'The West course at Royal Ashdown Forest Golf Club follows in the bunker-free footsteps of its elder brother, the Old. One the Ladies' course, the West may only be a par 68 or modest length, but its an au naturale golfing delight'.

9th East Sussex National (West)

'The West course is considered to be the more intimate, and the prettier of the two courses at the East Sussex National Golf complex'.

8th Seaford

'Set on high ground with fine views over the Seven Sisters and the English Channel, Seaford is believed to be the oldest golf club in Sussex (founded in 1887) and its the archetypal downlad golf course, which was designed by J.H. Taylor in 1907 and later altered by John Morrison'.

7th Mannings Heath (Waterfall)

'The Waterfall course at Mannings Heath Golf Club is a beautiful West Sussex gem - part parkland part downland and part heathland'.

6th Goodwood (Downs)

'The original Goodwood downland golf course was designed by James Braid. It now measures 7,100 yards but you'll need to befriend a member to play here'.

5th Crowborough Beacon

'Crowborough Beacon Golf Club is an undulating heathland delight. The course is laid out on the southern slopes of the East Sussex High Weald, 800ft above sea level, affording panoramic views of the South Downs'.

4th Piltdown

'The bunkerless course of Piltdown Golf Club was founded in 1904 and is laid out on common land where Nature's heathery hazards are sufficiently challenging for even the best golfers'.

3rd Royal Ashdown Forest (Old)

'Royal Ashdown Forest Golf Club is set stunningly, affording fantastic views from the high parts of the course across the forest and the rolling Sussex countryside'.

2nd Rye (Old)

'Rye Golf Club was founded in 1894 and was the inaugural design of the 25-year-old Harry Colt. With a measly par of 68, and a layout that measures over 6,300 yards, Rye has to be one of the toughest courses in Britain'.

1st West Sussex