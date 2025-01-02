Sustrans volunteer hopes New Year Honour will boost campaign to complete cycle route from Littlehampton to Worthing
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chris Sprules, group co-ordinator (rtd), hopes the honour for his services to cycling and to the community in West Sussex will help raise awareness of the work needed to complete local sections the long-distance South Coast Cycle Route.
Chris, who lives in Yapton, leads and works with partners including county, district, parish councils, National Parks and landowners in developing Cycle Routes.
He said: "The feeling of being appreciated like this, it's overwhelming. Whenever you are volunteering, you are normally doing it because things need to be done, so you don't expect any praise.
"We are still trying to get the NCN 2 cycle route that runs through Littlehampton completed, all the way to the east end of Worthing seafront and whilst small sections are being discussed and some being completed, there is still a lot to do, so hopefully this will add a little burst and get the momentum moving."
The most recent section of National Cycle Network 2 to be completed was the contraflow along River Road, Littlehampton. This was part of the new cycle path between Littlehampton and Bognor Regis, starting from the footbridge, and the contraflow means westbound cyclists do not have to use Terminus Road.
Chris was named in the New Year Honours List 2025 and is one of a number of people with connections to the Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton area who have been honoured.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.