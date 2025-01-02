Sustrans volunteer hopes New Year Honour will boost campaign to complete cycle route from Littlehampton to Worthing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sustrans volunteer who helps develop cycle routes was 'overwhelmed' to hear he had been awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours List 2025 for his work in West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Sprules, group co-ordinator (rtd), hopes the honour for his services to cycling and to the community in West Sussex will help raise awareness of the work needed to complete local sections the long-distance South Coast Cycle Route.

Chris, who lives in Yapton, leads and works with partners including county, district, parish councils, National Parks and landowners in developing Cycle Routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "The feeling of being appreciated like this, it's overwhelming. Whenever you are volunteering, you are normally doing it because things need to be done, so you don't expect any praise.

Sustrans volunteer Chris Sprules has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to cycling and to the community in West Sussex

"We are still trying to get the NCN 2 cycle route that runs through Littlehampton completed, all the way to the east end of Worthing seafront and whilst small sections are being discussed and some being completed, there is still a lot to do, so hopefully this will add a little burst and get the momentum moving."

The most recent section of National Cycle Network 2 to be completed was the contraflow along River Road, Littlehampton. This was part of the new cycle path between Littlehampton and Bognor Regis, starting from the footbridge, and the contraflow means westbound cyclists do not have to use Terminus Road.

Chris was named in the New Year Honours List 2025 and is one of a number of people with connections to the Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton area who have been honoured.