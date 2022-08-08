Sutton and District Horticultural Society’s 2022 Summer Show show off sensational displays

Lisa Bonner and her Malt Loaf

Despite the hot weather, many visitors queued to view all the spectacular displays and enjoy a nice slice of cake with some tea.

Show Secretary Mrs Judy Seers said: “We had a wonderful show, but the very hot dry weather made it difficult for the horticulturists and the entries in this category were lower than usual, however, the exhibits that did make it to the table were superb.

"One person the weather didn't seem to bother was Chris Dudman who deservedly went home with almost every cup in the horticultural classes.

Alan Bingol with his winning Bug House

“With many struggling to enter the horticultural classes attention was turned to the cookery and floral art classes which were really well supported.

"In cookery Keith Bonner won the 'Men's Only' class with his superb Scotch Eggs and Lindy Hinsley-Wintle won the very popular 'Peoples' Choice'.

"Pat Evans was winner of the Novice Floral Art prize.

“There were lots of visitors in the afternoon enjoying tea and cake or a refreshing Pimms' in the shade on the lawn and Prizegiving at 4pm was followed by a raffle.

Chris Dudman with his best in show cabbages

"It was a great show and a very happy day.”

The Cup winners were, as follows:

The Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the highest number of points in horticultural classes (vegetable): Chris Dudman, runner up: John Collis.

The Ray Challenge Cup, for the best vegetable exhibit: Chris Dudman.

Pat Evans with winning Novice Floral Art

The Lady Mersey Challenge Cup, for the highest number of points in horticultural classes (flowers): Chris Dudman, runner up: Toni Green.

The GK Neale Memorial Challenge Cup, for highest number of points overall in horticultural classes: Chris Dudman.

The Snipe Dix Trophy, for best decorative dahlia: Chris Dudman.

The Daisy Francis Memorial Trophy, for the most points in the dahlia section: Chris Dudman.

Paul Hutchins bringing his fuchsia from a 'plug plant'

Burrell Cup, for the best Cactus Dahlia: Chris Dudman.

The Holland Challenge Cup, for best flower exhibit, excluding the floral art: Nicky Young.

The Henry Tupper Tankard, for best rose exhibit: Chris Dudman.

The Lady Harding-Davis Salva for the winner of the Master Gardener Competition: Chris Dudman.

The Symmons Challenge Bowl, for the highest number of points in the cookery classes: Lisa Bonner

The Les Harland Memorial Trophy, for the runner up in the cookery classes: Sheila Bentham.

Keith Bonner with his winning scotch eggs

People's Choice Winner in the cookery section: Lindy Hinsley-Wintle

The Priscilla Burfield Cup, for the best cake: Sheila Bentham.

The J.B. Nevitt Memorial Trophy, for the highest number of points in the floral art classes: Sue Dudman, runner up: Anne Collis.

Winner of the Novice Class in Floral Art: Pat Evans.

The Ackner Trophy, for best exhibit in the floral art: Sue Dudman.

The Howden Hume Challenge Cup, for the most outstanding childs exhibit: Florence Tetlow.

The Bignor Park Prize for the runner up to the Howden Hume Cup: Florence Gascoigne.

The Winter Cup for the most outstanding exhibit in the intermediate age group: Alan Bingol

Top Tray: First, Chris Dudman.

Top Vase: First, Toni Green.

The Sir Walter Raleigh Cup, for to the winner of The Grow a Potato in a Bucket competition: Judy Seers.

The best Fuchsia grown from a plant plug: Jacquie winter.

Anne Collis with 'Blazing Summer' arrangement

Janet Shepherd stewarding for judge Alison Valentini.

Chrissie Melhuish with her Streptoacrpus

John Collis and Chris Dudman weighing spuds

Sheila Bentham stewarding for Cookery judge Ann Thomas

Chrissie Melhuish with her tray of entries

Judy Seers with winning spuds from a bucket

Anne Collis with table arrangements for tea.

Anna Walker with her apples

Judy Seers bringing her fuchsia from a 'plug plant'