Swan on the line between Chichester and Barnham causes rail delays
Trains are being held outside the area while Southern Railway staff look to move the swan to a safe place, a spokesperson confirmed on X, formerly Twitter.
“We don't have an exact estimate for the delays, but please leave at least 30 minutes of extra time for your journey,” they said.
Tickets will also be accepted with no extra cost on stagecoach buses on the following routes:
- Stagecoach buses on the following routes:
- 500 between Littlehampton, Barnham and Chichester
- 700 between Brighton, Worthing, Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Chichester and Portsmouth
- South Western Railway services between:
- Portsmouth and Southampton
- Portsmouth, Havant and London Waterloo
- GWR services between Portsmouth and Southampton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.