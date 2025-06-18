SWEP activated in Chichester as warm weather continues

Image: Google Maps.

A severe weather emergency protocol (SWEP) is active in Chichester from today (June 18) until Sunday (June 22) as temperatures continue to rise.

Addressing residents on Facebook, a spokesperson for Chichester District Council explained that rough sleepers or homeless people in need of extra support during the hot weather can drop into the Stonepillow Chichester Hub (The Old Glassworks, St Cyriacs, PO19 1AJ) to access water, sun cream and respite from the sun.

The hub is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm and 9am to 1pm on the weekend.

"Our Rough Sleeper Outreach team will continue to be out and about offering support, and they too will have supplies of water and sun cream to give to those who need it,” a District Council spokesperson said.

“Please pass this message on to anyone who may need it. If you are concerned about a rough sleeper, please report this to Streetlink at: https://orlo.uk/streetlink_fvuVG so that our team can check that this person has the help they need and can reply to the referrer. If you have serious concerns about a person’s health, please ring 999.”