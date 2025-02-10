SWEP extended in Arun District as low temperatures continue

A Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) in Arun District which started last Friday has been extended until Wednesday morning (February 12) as cold weather continues.

Arun District Council said temperatures over the next few days are expected to remain ‘extremely low’, and rough sleepers with no alternative options are encouraged to access SWEP beds should they wish,

For more information on how to access rough sleeper’s beds, rough sleepers should approach Arun’s Housing Options Team either by telephone or by attending the offices at Bognor’s Town Hall or the civic centre in Littlehampton between 9am and 4pm for an assessment of needs and a referral into the SWEP programme. Clients will then be given details of where and how to access a bed for the night.

Clients who need to access the service outside of these hours will need to contact the out of hours team on 01903 737500 for a referral and information on how/where to access.

Severe weather protocol

If you are concerned about someone who is rough sleeping, please use the Streetlink app or this link https://www.streetlink.org.uk/# to report your concerns which will be sent directly to our Outreach services who will endeavour to find individuals and notify them of the provision.

Clients who access will be provided with a hot meal, drinks, snacks and access to showers/washing facilities as well as support with seeking longer term accommodation options.