The Swimarathon is Horsham Lions Club’s biggest annual event and next year will be the fourteenth held at The Pavilions in the Park Leisure Centre in Horsham. Over the past 13 years the Swimarathon has raised many thousands of pounds which have been donated to a number of local schools, organisations and charities.

The 2025 Swimarathon takes place on Sunday March 23 2025 starting at 11am and the closing date for entries is March 1 2025.

This year the Swimarathon 2025 aims to raise funds to enable Horsham Lions to continue helping more people, good causes and charities in the Horsham area. This year it is supporting Horsham’s Phoenix Stroke Club which supports stroke survivors by providing a range of activities aimed at restoring confidence and improving communication and mobility.

The Swimarathon is run on a 50/50 basis – half the money entrants raise in sponsorship will benefit a good cause of the entrant’s choice and the other half will benefit The Phoenix Stroke Club alongside other charities regularly supported by Horsham Lions Club.

There is no entry fee to take part. Those doing so will need a team of up to six swimmers plus an adult non-swimming team captain. All ages can take part from 8 years upwards.

A Lions spokesperson said: “The first member of a team swims one length of the pool and then relaxes while the other members of the team each swim a length of 25 metres in turn.The first swimmer then swims again and so on for 55 minutes.

“There could be up to eight teams swimming each hour. The first teams start swimming at 11 am with other teams starting on the hour until 3 pm when the last teams will start their swim.”

The team captain ensures that swimmers are ready to swim at the appointed time, manages the swimmers on the poolside and counts the number of lengths completed by the team. The team captain is also responsible for ensuring that all sponsorship moneys is collected are collected and that 50 per cent is paid to Horsham Lions Club as soon as possible after the event and at least by June 15 2025.

All swimmers will be presented with a commemorative medal.

Entry forms and information packs are available by emailing [email protected] Or to find out more contact Lion David Trowbridge at: [email protected]

1 . Swimarathon Some of the entrants in Swimarathon 2024 Photo: Contributed

2 . Swimarathon Some of the young entrants in Swimarathon 2024 held earlier this year. Photo: Contributed

3 . Swimarathon Could you enter Swimarathon 2025 and help raise money for some good causes? Photo: Contributed

4 . Swimarathon Everyone who takes part received a commemorative medal Photo: Cpontributed