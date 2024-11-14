Swimming pools at Eastbourne Sovereign Centre closed following gas supply fault
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The pools have been closed after Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed that was a fault in the gas supply to the boilers that heat all the swimming pools.
The council did however confirm that other dry-side activities, including the gym and studio are open as usual.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Contractors have identified a fault in the gas supply to the boilers that heat all the swimming pools at the Sovereign Centre.
“The gas pressure was found to be too high and as a safety precaution the boilers were turned off.
“Engineers from SGN visited the Sovereign Centre and are now liaising with the National Grid to confirm next steps.
“SGN has informed us that until the fault is rectified the boilers at the Sovereign Centre will be out of use.
“We apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused by this news.
“Other dry-side facilities and activities including the gym and studio are open as usual.
“We are contacting our swimming groups and will share updates with all customers as soon as they are available.”
Bradley Barlow, spokesperson for gas distribution company SGN, said: “Earlier today, we attended the Sovereign Centre in Eastbourne and found an issue with the gas pressure being too high for the boilers heating their swimming pools.
“As a safety precaution, we made the decision to switch off the boilers.
“We are currently in discussions with National Grid about the next steps required to restore gas to the boilers.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.