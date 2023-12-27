BREAKING

Synthetic ice rink at Haywards Heath care home

The holiday season brings with it a sense of joy and togetherness. In recent years, Summerlands care homes have been embracing Christmas by incorporating new and innovative Christmas activities like Santa’s Grotto, Snow Globe and this year a synthetic ice rink!
By Lowela AlcazarenContributor
Published 27th Dec 2023, 09:18 GMT
The most captivating aspects of the Christmas ice rink is the transformation it brings to the care home. What was once an ordinary space now becoming a winter wonderland, complete with glistening ice and beautifully decorated surroundings including music and lights.

The atmosphere was infused with happiness and anticipation as residents reminisced about their own ice-skating adventures or simply marvelled at the beauty before them. One resident commented “I had so much fun today, I could not believe that I will be able to experience this again”. Another resident commented how much she enjoyed watching her granddaughter and great grandchildren have so much fun on the ice rink.

Christmas is a time for families and friends, parties like this helps foster a sense of camaraderie and fun among the residents and their family. These events not only provide a sense of nostalgia but also offer opportunities for intergenerational bonding when families join in the festivities.

It was all topped off with Bratwurst sausage, mulled wine, mince pies and Santa handing presents for the children and residents.

