Synthetic ice rink at Haywards Heath care home

The holiday season brings with it a sense of joy and togetherness. In recent years, Summerlands care homes have been embracing Christmas by incorporating new and innovative Christmas activities like Santa’s Grotto, Snow Globe and this year a synthetic ice rink!

Summer-Ice-land Christmas Party!

The most captivating aspects of the Christmas ice rink is the transformation it brings to the care home. What was once an ordinary space now becoming a winter wonderland, complete with glistening ice and beautifully decorated surroundings including music and lights.

The atmosphere was infused with happiness and anticipation as residents reminisced about their own ice-skating adventures or simply marvelled at the beauty before them. One resident commented “I had so much fun today, I could not believe that I will be able to experience this again”. Another resident commented how much she enjoyed watching her granddaughter and great grandchildren have so much fun on the ice rink.

Christmas is a time for families and friends, parties like this helps foster a sense of camaraderie and fun among the residents and their family. These events not only provide a sense of nostalgia but also offer opportunities for intergenerational bonding when families join in the festivities.