Tackling anti-social behaviour problems in Rye

Rye meeting to tackle anti-social behaviour

More than 100 residents turned out at the Tilling Green Community Centre on Saturday May 31 to attend the Rye Anti-Social Behaviour event.

There has been a rise in anti-social behaviour issues in Rye with one family repeatedly targeted in their own home.

Organised by Cllr Si McGurk (Labour, Rother District Council), the event brought together a wide range of voices and organisations, including Member of Parliament for Hastings, Rye and the villages Helena Dollimore MP.

The event aimed to strengthen the community response to anti-social behaviour by fostering honest discussion around reporting processes, police responses, and the roles of local councils and Southern Housing. Attendees were also encouraged to get involved in volunteer-led initiatives working to offer positive pathways for young people.

Cllr Si McGurk said: “Saturday’s event was a step forward in addressing the concerns of residents and encouraging collaboration among key organisations. The positive feedback about police responsiveness and support is encouraging, while the issues raised provide a clear roadmap for improvement. As we move forward, the focus will remain on creating actionable solutions, improving inter-agency collaboration, and ensuring that residents’ voices continue to shape the approach to tackling ASB in Rye.”

Helena Dollimore MP spoke about the need to report, report, report in order for Police and to know the scale of ASB and allocate resources properly compared to other areas. She also reflected the concerns that not all reports are properly investigated and would ask the Chief Inspector to look at the processes involved. Particularly the concern that not all ASB reports for the Rye area are passed by the call centre in Lewes to the Rye Neighbourhood Policing Team.

She said: “Thank you to everyone who attended and helped organise the Rye Anti-Social Behaviour event on Saturday. Many residents have raised anti-social behaviour issues with me and I know how distressing this can be, and how much it is a blight on our neighbourhoods. By so many people showing up, we have showed the police and other agencies that people in Rye are determined to work together to tackle it. I will be taking up a number of specific feedback points with the Chief Inspector and will be inviting our Police and Crime Commissioner to join us for a follow up event later in the year.”

Sussex Police Sergeants Roger Tomlinson and Jessica McNab received praise for their candid engagement with residents. Their core message echoed the MP’s: reports must be made to allow appropriate follow-up. The officers answered a series of direct questions and were applauded for their transparency and responsiveness.

Cllr Si McGurk called on councils, housing providers, and community organisations to work more closely to build a safer, more inclusive Rye.

Despite the challenges raised, the event was marked by a strong spirit of collaboration. Local charities and service groups used the opportunity to recruit volunteers and share ideas for community-led solutions.

Key outcomes from the event include a follow-up meeting planned for Autumn to assess progress; improved ASB call-handling protocols in coordination with Sussex Police; stronger engagement with local councils, encouraging senior-level participation in future community events. and calls for Southern Housing to commit more senior leadership to future discussions.

While many praised Sussex Police for their support and responsiveness once cases are active, several challenges were also voiced including concerns about poor call-handling during initial ASB reports.

The meeting also noted a perceived lack of senior representation from both Southern Housing and local councils.