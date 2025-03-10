People can take a 3D experience look at plans for a new Hastings seafront playground.

Hastings and St Leonards Foreshore Charitable Trust (FCT) has appointed Eibe Play Ltd to undertake the design, supply, and installation of new play equipment at the existing Pelham Beach Children’s Playground site.

A spokesperson said: “This playground is one of the town's most popular, and the focus of this project is on enhancing its inclusivity, ensuring that it is welcoming and enjoyable for children of all abilities.

“We are excited to reveal a new design proposal for the Pelham Beach Children’s Playground, which will provide an upgrade for this popular and well used playground, with fun modern play features and new accessible equipment.”

A public consultation on the plans closed on February 11 and the final layout has yet to be confirmed.

1 . Pelham playground image 2.jpg An image showing an entrance view design of the proposed new playground. Picture: Hastings Borough Council Photo: Hastings Borough Council

2 . Pelham playground image 3.jpg An image showing designs of new and inclusive play items, including a carousel and spinner, as well as swirling whirlpools. Picture: Hastings Borough Council Photo: Hastings Borough Council

3 . Pelham playground image 1.jpg An aerial view layout and design of the proposed new playground with multiple themed play elements throughout the play area, including swirling whirlpool designs, dolphin theming and a coral reef entrance area. Picture: Hastings Borough Council Photo: Hastings Borough Council