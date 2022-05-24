The event was held at Casters Brook, Cocking, the home of sculptor Philip Jackson and his wife Jean.

Organisers said: “The garden event was deemed a great success and the Murray Downland Trust would like to thank all our visitors and helpers who together enabled us to raise

£ 5,5000 to support our work in preserving the heritage of the beautiful download turf on our reserves.”

There was an abundance of plants for sale and everyone enjoyed the demonstrations of the Sussex Spaniels, beekeepers, and new this year a performance by a local group of ukulele players and singers.

Philip Jackson said: “We were very much blessed with wonderful weather and many visitors.”

