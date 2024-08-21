But these are none of the above, for they are in fact cakes disguised as everyday objects.

They are the work of talented Sussex hobbyist Mark Lawton, who started making illusion cakes during the lockdowns in the pandemic.

An illusion cake is a cake designed to look like some other object.

There is even a game show style-cooking competition in the USA, called Is It Cake? where contestants create cakes that replicate common objects in an effort to trick celebrity judges.

The series is based on the viral internet meme of the same name, popularised on YouTube and TikTok.

The meme involves showing a decorated cake disguised as a common object or food, and challenging viewers to determine if it is real or a cake replica.

Mark, 56, who lives in St Leonards and is originally from Pease Pottage, West Sussex, said: “I’ve always had a love of baking from around 1990, making simple cakes, biscuits and so on.

“It was only when lockdown hit and we had the toilet roll shortage, while everyone was struggling to find any that I had the idea of making one from cake.

“I posted the photos on my Facebook and fooled everyone.

“From then on I was hooked, my illusion cakes got better and better and kept fooling family and friends. The trend really started during lockdown and I believe people were following my ideas, as illusion cakes weren’t really a thing before lockdown so I was a pioneer.

“Apart from my love of illusion cakes I did apply for the Great British Bake Off (GBBO) a few times for my other bakes and got as far as telephone interviews but no further.

“I am always thinking of new techniques and possibly moving cakes. I am just a hobbyist at the moment but hope to get recognised for my talent one day and start a small business.”

