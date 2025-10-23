Hastings Bonfire fireworks display by Brian Baileyplaceholder image
Take a look at these stunning pictures of Hastings Bonfire firework display

By Andy Hemsley
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 14:16 BST
These pictures captured by local photographer Brian Bailey are our favourite shots of the spectacular fireworks display which followed the Hastings Bonfire celebrations last Saturday

The display, which was orchestrated by Renegade Pyrotechnics, marked the 30 anniversary of the current bonfire celebrations in Hastings, with many claiming it was the best fireworks show yet.

It followed the lighting of a huge bonfire on the beach opposite Pelham Place.

