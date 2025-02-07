The Humble Heart is set to open in March and will be based in Silchester Road.

It will feature therapy rooms for holistic treatments and therapies, ‘The Snug’ for group and one-to-one therapy, a sensory studio, a holistic beauty salon, and a community café, called The Humble Hangout.

There will also be a space for esoteric and holistic practices, including quantum healing, reiki, sound healing, yoga, tarot, and moon ceremonies.

Jo Allen, founder The Humble Collective, and Gabriella Mendy, studio coordinator, said the new centre builds on the success of The Humble Hub, based in Shepherd Street, St Leonards, which opened more than a year ago and is home to more than 40 teachers offering diverse practices such as yoga, Pilates, tai chi, qigong, aerial yoga and meditation.

They said the new centre is designed to offer a ‘sanctuary for healing, personal growth, and connection’.

They added that membership and class pass options will be available, offering discounts on the café, treatments, classes, and workshops.

The success of The Humble Hub has shown the growing demand for holistic and alternative healing spaces in Hastings and St Leonards, they said.

Jo said: “The whole building is going to be a wellness centre, starting with the Humble Hangout, which will be on the ground floor, and then you move up to the studio space, and then go up into the therapy rooms. The top floor will be the Browsy Beauty Salon.

“It's going to be a really kind of vibrant building where lots are going on. We've also got a lovely garden space that we're going to be able to utilise for outside, I guess like a chill out area, but also some ceremonies, so we can do our full moon ceremonies outside with a lovely fire pit.”

Gabriella, a yoga teacher, said she moved down from London two years ago and found that there were not many spaces for yoga studios, and as a result collaborated with Jo.

She said: “I hadn't ever planned to open a studio. But I just found a need when I moved over this way. I realised in this particular area there just wasn't any spaces for teaching, there were no dedicated spaces. The teachers around here are amazing, they're so entrepreneurial, they've found all these places, and it just felt wrong that there were no dedicated spaces. It didn't feel a lovely experience for the students either, and the Humble, the building that The Humble Hub is in came about.

“I am honestly blown away with how many people are now using it, so I wanted to take it a step further with the Humble Heart.

“There's people opening up to these holistic practices, there's a real need, and I think the more we can bring to people that are now gravitating towards this project is incredible.”

The Heart of Healing is coming to 18 Silchester Road, St Leonards. Pictured right, Jo Allen, founder The Humble Collective, and on the left is Gabriella Mendy, studio coordinator. Photo: staff

Jo Allen, founder The Humble Collective. Photo: staff

Jo Allen, founder The Humble Collective. Photo: staff

Gabriella Mendy, studio coordinator. Photo: staff