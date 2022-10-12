Edit Account-Sign Out
The apartment is in a Victorian listed building on Bexhill seafont

Take a look inside this Bexhill flat which has stunning sea views

This immaculate two bedroomed top-floor apartment, set in a listed Victorian seafront building at Knole Road, has just come on the market.

By Andy Hemsley
4 minutes ago

It is being offered by Burgess and Co agents chain-free for offers over £250,000.

The accommodation comprises spacious entrance hall, lounge, good size kitchen with dining space, two bedrooms and a fitted bathroom.

Further benefits include double glazed sliding sash windows to the front and traditional single glazed sashed windows to the rear, gas central heating, solid oak doors and a lift service to all floors.

Externally there is a well kept communal garden overlooking the seafront and on street permit parking to both the front and rear. It is a short walk to Bexhill town centre.

The lounge

The kitchen

The second bedroom which can be used as an office or study

The bathroom

