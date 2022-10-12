Take a look inside this Bexhill flat which has stunning sea views
This immaculate two bedroomed top-floor apartment, set in a listed Victorian seafront building at Knole Road, has just come on the market.
By Andy Hemsley
4 minutes ago
It is being offered by Burgess and Co agents chain-free for offers over £250,000.
The accommodation comprises spacious entrance hall, lounge, good size kitchen with dining space, two bedrooms and a fitted bathroom.
Further benefits include double glazed sliding sash windows to the front and traditional single glazed sashed windows to the rear, gas central heating, solid oak doors and a lift service to all floors.
Externally there is a well kept communal garden overlooking the seafront and on street permit parking to both the front and rear. It is a short walk to Bexhill town centre.
