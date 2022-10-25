Take a look inside this luxury Bexhill retirement flat in historic former hotel

The property is right opposite the promenade and sea and close to local shops and amenities as will as Bexhill railway station.

It has just come on the market with Greystones agents for £139,950.

it has a lounge, newly fitted kitchen and bathroom and a bedroom and is finished with new carpets throughout and wall mounted flat screen televisions in the lounge and bedrooms, as well as a video entry phone system. There is a mobility scooter storeroom with charge points and a newly converted guest room which can be booked for guests.

The Sackville has a vibrant social community with bar nights in the lounge. The flat offers full use of the Sackville facilities which include a launderette, residents social lounge, beauty salon, TV/movie room, library and bistro.

